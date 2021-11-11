By Chioma Obinna

The Medical Director of ISN Medical, Mr. Felix Ofungwu has said that accuracy is vital in managing any disease condition particularly, diabetes even as he announced weeklong activities lined up by the company to mark this year’s World Diabetes Day.

Speaking in Lagos, Ofungwu said it is important that people use the right product that can give them accurate results because the consequence of treating based on inaccurate results can be fatal.

“So it is really important that people understand that this is not an area where guesswork suffices. This is an area where precision is very important,” he added.

“Over the years, we have had events, especially commemorating World Diabetes Day (WDD), which is always on November 14th. We have these events which include outreaches, various awareness with related events to spread the knowledge around diabetes and diabetes management.

So, this year is no different; we have a number of activities planned and the hallmark for this year is an outreach event which we are doing in conjunction with Gbagada General Hospital on November 13th.

We have some other series of events with Access Bank throughout the week of the WDD.”

He said ISN Medical is a major supplier of Accu-Chek and that this year’s events were designed to ramp up improved awareness on the disease as the theme suggests and provide access to management of Diabetes.

He emphasised that ISN’s theme for this year’s WWD is, “Improved Access to Diabetes Care” and “that is really what we are trying to establish – How do you increase the level of access to diabetes care specifically, starting with testing? Once one is determined to be diabetic what next? How do you increase that level of access to diabetes care for diabetic patients?

Ofungwu said: “Our business is divided into what we call the diagnostic arm and the diabetes arm. For diabetes, we do outreaches and screening events all through the year.

We have various promotions aimed at improving awareness around diabetes; improving people’s knowledge of how to manage diabetes conditions and what products they should use. We usually do them in collaboration with our partners.”

On the diagnostic side of its business, he said, “We have a whole other set of activities we do like continuous adult medical education, seminars, clinical meetings, various exhibitions and conferences.”

Vanguard News Nigeria