…as over 20 State Governors, spouses, diplomatic community, others to attend

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, Friday, disclosed hosting the maiden edition of Abuja Capital Concert and Food Fair in December 2021, in partnership with BrandMark Communication and Sahel Standard.

According to a statement signed by Media/Strategy Officer, ACCI, Olayemi John-Mensah, the three in one event is designed to include; a conference on the creative industry slated for morning, the food and craft fair for afternoon and the musical concert for evening to provide end of the year relaxation and reflection for residents of Abuja, both citizens and non-citizens.

The statement pointed that this will be ACCI’s first of its kind concert and food fair.

The statement reads in part, “Abuja city is home to millions of Nigerians and expatriates who are contributing to national and international development in several capacities.

“The sense of communal living and celebration as a triumph against adversity has not been institutionalised as is the case in other established cities of the world. Abuja City is Nigerians, Africans and Universal, to create that much needed common platform annually.

“Over 20 State Governors and their wives are expected in attendance including the diplomatic communities, all agencies under the Ministry of Information and stakeholders in the creative industry.”

The statement also explained that the three in one event aims to develop a rallying point for Nigerians and residents of the nation’s capital city in terms of becoming a platform for positive cultural activities including musical and other entertainment shows, provide a space for display of talents and appreciation of Nigerian creative industry, and create a communal landscape for the business community at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, the statement made it known that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, will deliver the keynote address at the creative industry event, which will have in attendance stakeholders across the creative industry.

It also disclosed that the First Lady, Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, will declare the food and craft fair open, with over two thirds of Nigerian States in attendance.