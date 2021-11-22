File: Kaduna/ Abuja highway

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum( ACF) has expressed worry over the worsening state of insecurity along the Kaduna -Abuja highway and urged the government to live up to its responsibility.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, in a statement on Monday, said the forum was agitated by the unrestrained acts of terrorism on the strategic highway between Abuja the Federal Capital, and Kaduna the former capital of defunct Northern Region.

ACF lamented that on a daily basis, Nigerians are being terrorized, kidnapped, and killed on the road.

“This is a national shame and completely unacceptable to our forum.

The latest victim of this act of terror is Alhaji Hamidu Sagir, a retired Director of Protocol at the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA and a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State who was shot and killed at Rijana.



“Indeed Rijana has become a popular spot where these terrorist attacks are committed on a daily and routine basis. This is a challenge that security agencies must overcome.

“We are worried that every day Nigerians are attacked at this same spot and our security men seem helpless in sorting out the security problems that make such attacks on the same spot easy.



“The government – both the Kaduna and the Federal Government itself which owns the highway appears to be helpless in securing the lives of Nigerians on this road. We call on both governments to save us from this security nightmare by saving the lives of our innocent citizens.

“We condole with the immediate family of the slain Hamida Sagir and the Zamfara State Government. We pray Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the tragedy,” the forum said.

