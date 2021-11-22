.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the arraignment of two aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, till January 24, 2022.

The adjournment followed the absence of any Yoruba interpreter in court.

The Defendants- Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde- were among the 12 persons that were arrested and detained after a midnight raid the Department of State Services, DSS, conducted at Igboho’s residence on July 1.

They are facing a fresh five-count terrorism charge the DSS preferred against them.

It will be recalled that the security agency had on September 8, through its lawyer, Mr. I. Awo, informed the court that a gang of mobile armed robbers commonly known as ‘One Chance’ operators, highjacked its case file on a fundamental rights enforcement suit Igboho’s aides filed to challenge their arrest and detention.

The court had on the strength of the fundamental right suit, granted bail to all the 12 detainees.

However, in the fresh charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, which was signed by S. M. Bello, the DSS alleged that the 1st Defendant, Oyetunji, was in possession of firearms for terrorism-related activities.

It further alleged that the 2nd Defendant, Amudat, helped to promote acts of terrorism, using her Facebook page.

Some of the counts in the charge, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, read: “That you Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Amudat Habibat Babatunade, adults, with others still at large, on or about the 1st day of July 2021, at the residence of one Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), located at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to commit acts of terrorism, to wits possession of prohibited firearms: contrary to Section 17 of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“That you Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Amudat Habibat Babatunade, adults with others still at large, on or about the 1st day of July 2021, at the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) located at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did have in your possession, without lawful authority, the under listed prohibited firearms:

“Five (5) AK 47 rifles with serial numbers 04956, 213740, 8673, 945999 and 6139 respectively, Two (2) AK 47 rifles whose serial numbers could not be identified; Two (2) pump action rifle with serial numbers 8836 and 9398 respectively; One (1) pump action which serial number could not be identified; and One (1) stun gun.

“Contrary to Section 1(3)(c)(v) of the Terrorism Prevention Act CAP 10, 2011 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) act 2013”.

The duo were in count three of the charge, alleged to have had in their possession, without lawful authority, 1,295 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 221 live rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, contrary to Section 1(3)(c)(v) of the Terrorism Prevention Act CAP 10, 2011 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

When the matter came up on Monday for the arraignment of the Defendants, their lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbensi, told the court that his clients do not understand the English language.

The effort by the court to secure the service of an interpreter proved abortive, a situation that led Justice Obiora Egwuatu to adjourn the matter till next year.

Vanguard News Nigeria