Aboh Mbaise stakeholders laud appointment of Dr Ugorji as Commissioner

His appointment settles marginalization of Oke Bloc

Prominent stakeholders of Aboh Mbaise Community in Imo State have lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for appointing their son and crown prince of Lorji Nwekeukwu Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji as commissioner.

Dr Ugorji who is currently the Special Adviser (SA) to the governor on Homeland Security and Intelligence, has been described as an internationally groomed technocrat with valid professional experience and grounded in tradition.

Some in the Oke clan of Aboh Mbaise see the appointment as a healing of their wounds of marginalization in Aboh Mbaise APC politics.

Reacting to the appointment, a former Commissioner and stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the State, Barrister Iheukwumere Alaribe, stated that, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji is not only highly educated but also uniquely respectful. “He is among the few individuals who against all odds have tried very hard to project the good image of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. As such, appointing him was in the right direction.”

He commended Dr Ugorji for committing his his hard-earned resources to empower people before his appointment as the SA, “and he didn’t stop at that, he continued to be close to the grass root. In fact, his appointment is a welcome development to our people. I am happy. I also hold the opinion that he will not disappoint us.”

Another frontline APC leader, Barrister Vitalis Onuoha in his own remarks, also thanked the governor for choosing Dr Ugorji and described him as a round peg in a round hole.

“Dr Ugorji is an unabashed crusader of the 3R mantra. He wears it on his sleeves figuratively and on his branded Covid-19 masks literally. So, we are not surprised by his elevation.”

Onuoha went on to say “I’m only thanking the governor for remembering us in Aboh Mbaise, Oke Bloc precisely. We do know that the appointment of a Commissioner is the prerogative of the governor but considering the performance of our brother as an SA, we must rally behind him and the governor to succeed.”

A former House Member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Barrister Mrs Pat Ngozi Ekeji described Ugorji as a good man and the right choice for the people. While a royal father, HRH Eze Azunna Francis Onwubiko, Uzo II of Amauzu Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise LGA, disclosed that the people of the area are in a jubilation mood following the announcement of Ugorji as a Commissioner.

“We are looking forward to witnessing him take the oath of office. God bless our governor and all the members of his executives,” he prayed.

Contributing, his father, HRH Eze Stephen Nwabueze Ugorji, the Orji Ukwu 1 of Lorji Nwekeukwu Autonomous Community, described Ugorji as “our beloved son with exemplary good character. I am grateful to the governor for his choice. He will be a unifying force to all the people of Mbaise.”

In his remarks, Chief Ikenna George stated that the appointment of Dr Ugorji as a Commissioner has settled the political bickering existing in the area. He described Dr Ugorji as a good person and the best candidate for the position.

“Mind you, he is an SA of the governor on Homeland Security and Intelligence; if he didn’t do well in his current assignment, the governor wouldn’t have promoted him. We want him to use this opportunity to introduce a new politics in Aboh Mbaise and ensure that everyone is also carried along in governance. Let a new earth rise.”

Adding his voice, the newly emerged APC Chairman of Aboh Mbaise, Hon. Tony Awusaku described Dr Ugorji’s appointment as God’s divine intervention to save the area from political hawks and to uplift the party.

“Dr Ugorji is a very active man, with a listening ear. We are happy with him and he will help us to build the party and uplift the image of the party more, in order to attract the dividends of democracy, as well as helping me to inspire our members.”

In a social media post, former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, the Rt. Honourable Godfrey Dikeocha who hails from Aboh Mbaise, said: “Dr Ugorji is a liberated mind; more cosmopolitan than provincial in his world view. I am glad at the high rating Governor Uzodimma has of our brother.”

Other leaders who welcomed the appointment included Chief Chrisogonus Okoro, fondly called Agbara, and many other individuals including market women and youths who see in Dr Ugorji the face of a welcoming and progressive APC.

They all unanimously expressed confidence in the new Commissioner and thanked the governor for making a right choice in the nomination of Dr Ugorji, who they variously described as a technocrat, a philanthropist and a community leader.

Incidentally and quite fittingly, the late HRH Eze Leonard Nnaji of Enyiogwugwu, conferred the title of Odoziobodo Mbaise (Community Organizer of Mbaise) to Dr Ugorji as far back as 1996. The new commissioner now has the task of not only leading a ministry in state government, but also helping reposition the APC in Aboh Mbaise.

Vanguard News Nigeria