Abiriba PDP stakeholders Forum, Sunday passed a vote of confidence on the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, commending and reeling out his achievements in the state.

Disclosing this in a communiqué issued today, the forum commended the governor for constructing different roads in the state and making the economy viable.

Read the full communiqué below:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY ABIRIBA PDP STAKEHOLDERS FORUM ON 27TH NOVEMBER, 2021

At our meeting of 27th November, 2021 at Ugwuezi Abiriba, the Forum resolved as follows:

1. That we wish to restate our total confidence in the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, who has continued to improve the infrastructure stock of the state, provide security for our people, and promote small and medium scale enterprises in the state. Of particular note to us are the construction of Ugwuezi Road, Abiriba and Abiriba-Nkporo Road by Governor Ikpeazu as well as numerous other roads done by his administration in Aba that have further enabled our people to engage in their primary occupation of trade and commerce.

2. That we further appreciate the recent re-assignment of our son, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, to the Ministry of Trade & Investment as the Honorable Commisioner as well as other appointments to our sons and daughters by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who we know has more in stock for our people.

3. The forum congratulates Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on his recent award as the Governor of the Year on SME Development by the New Telegraph Newspaper as well as the listing of Abia State as the third most preferred investment destination in Nigeria for the year 2020 by the Natiomal Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

4. The Forum congratulates Wife of the Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu Ph.D, on her Doctorate Degree recently bagged from Abia State University, Uturu and appreciates her unalloyed support to the Governor as well as her focused fight against Gender Based Violence, promotion of the well being of widows and other indigent persons through her Vicar Hope Foundation.

5. The Forum congratulates the First Family on the wedding of Mr Jachimike Victor Ikpeazu to his lovely wife Chidinma.

6. We celebrate and appreciate the loyalty, support and synergy between the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, PhD and his Boss, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and urge all members of the party in our community, LGA and Senatorial District to work hard and promote the growth of the Peoples Democratic Party.

7. We also appreciate the harmonious relationship between the 7th Abia State House of Assembly led by Rt. hon (Engr) Chinedum Orji with our son Honorable Mandela Obasi as member and the Executive branch of Abia State Government that has ensured that dividends of democracy ar delivered to the people of our constituency in particular and the state in general.

8. That a Vote of Confidence is hereby passed on the Executive Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Dr Okoroafor Ukiwe for his good leadership of the LGA as well as the numerous achievements recorded since his inauguration in less than one year ago.

9. We congratulate the Enachioken of Abiriba, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (IV) Esq, on his recent call to the Nigerian Bar and soon to be celebrated 21st anniversary of his installation as the Traditional Ruler of our Ancient Kingdom.

10. That we resolve to work harder to reposition and make the Abiriba PDP Chapter more vibrant and viable to win more elections.

11. That we resolved to support aggressive voters registration sensitization and mobilization with view to getting every eligible unregistered son and daughter of Abiriba, both home and anywhere In Nigeria, registered.

12. The Forum firmly resolved that while we appreciate the good representation by Hon Uko Nkole so far, the Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal House of Representative position in 2023 is naturally zoned to Abiriba and we hereby encourage our brothers and sisters from other communities within the constituency to, in the spirit of fairness and equity, support, at the appropriate time, the emergence of an Abiriba born candidate as the party’s flag-bearer.

13. The Forum firmly encourages all sons and daughters of the community to feel free to contest any other political position in 2023 that is zoned to Abia North by our great party as we are confident that we have persons who are competent enough to occupy any office in the state, and our people, dead and alive, have contributed to the growth, peace and progress of the state as well as supported others in the past.

14. The forum urges the state ministry of works to urgently intervene and fix the dilapidated Ugwu Court Road in Abiriba as well as conclude the Abiriba Ring Road project to enable our people enjoy this Yuletide season without undue hardship and threat to motorists.

Signed:

Chief Mba Ukariwo, Leader

Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Hon. Dr Okorafor Ukiwe

Hon. Dr. Tony Okoro Kalu

Hon. Princess Grace Agbara

Hon. Okoro Okeke

Chief Ndubuisi Emeh

Chief Sunday Ifeigbo

Hon. Nwabueze Nganwa

Hon. Nelly Onwuka Kalu

Hon. Ejibe Ogbuwa Kalu

Chief Ota Odim

Hon. Edward Kalu Okocha

Hon. Nnanna Awo

Chief Aru Kalu Aru

Engr. Onwuka Agbai

Chief Charles Ochu Ejieke

Hon. Dasuki Ibrahim

Chief Robert Agwu Ejemole

Madam Joy Ndukwo

Hon. Paul Kalu

Hon. Kelvin Ezikpe Agbara

Hon. Dimgba Ejieke

Mgboji Kalu Onuma

Mr Ndukwe Obasi Onyeije

Mrs Esther Echeme

Hon. Omoji Odim Omoji

Hon. Patience Ukariwo

Hon. Mrs Ada Obasi

Hon. Nmaju Ukaku Ojebe

Hon. Victoria Akanu Chika

Hon. Obasi Daniel Ohuru

Hon. Onoh Egbe Osiri

Barr. Ojebe U. Ojebe

Mr Ogburu Kalu

Mr Ifeanyi O. Kalu

Madam Confidence Kalu

Mr Nwojo Ijere

Mr Agwu Ebe

Mrs Comfort Kalu Eleanya

Mrs Chioma Eme Igbani

Mrs Ogechi Nwokocha