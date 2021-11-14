By Victoria Ojeme

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the sudden death of a promising journalist, Mr Tordue Salem, as very sad and worrisome.

In a condolence message personally signed by her, she described the late Tordue Salem whom she worked closely with during her sojourn in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2015, as very hardworking, easy going and a go-getter Journalist among his peers.

She said that though her three-term tenure lapsed since 2015, the late Tordue and her still kept In touch, recalling that her last conversation with him was just a few days before his sudden disappearance.

The disappearance and sudden death of Tordue Salem at this time is very pathetic and disturbing as he was cut short of a promising dream.

While she advised the security operatives to unravel the circumstances that led to his disappearance and sudden death, Dabiri-Erewa prayed the family, the NASS Press Corps, the NUJ family and others to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dabiri-Erewa however prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and for God to grant him eternal rest .

Recall that the Tordue was found dead in Abuja on Thursday weeks after he disappeared and was declared missing by family members and his organisation.

According to the Nigeria Police Force, Tordue was reportedly murdered by a hit-and-run driver who has been arrested and will be charged to court.

