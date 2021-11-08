..flags off Osi-Obbo road Nov 11, re-awards Kishi-Kaiama road

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin



Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration in Kwara state has approved the construction of yet another flyover bridge in Tanke area of Ilorin,state capital to a prominent local contractor JMK Construction Company Limited at the cost of N2,272,899,200.00 with completion period of 12 months.



Recall that during the administration of Dr Bukola Saraki as the governor he facilitated the construction of the popular Post office Flyover bridge, while the immediate past administration of Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed constructed the GeriAlimi round about fly over bridge.

Addressing reporters at a post state executive meeting press briefing in Ilorin, Tuesday evening, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu also said that the state government will on November 11,2021 flag off the construction of the Osi-Obbo road, a strategic border motorway connecting Kwara to Ekiti State, ending years of public agony along that corridor.



She said the cabinet also approved the award of a contract to execute the KwaraLearn programme which seeks to tackle absenteeism, boost school enrolment, upgrade children in public schools to digital learning, and improve education outcomes.



The cabinet news briefing was attended by Commissioners for Enterprise Hajia Fatima Arinola Lawal; Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi (Finance); Olaitan Bosede Buraimah (Communication); Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Works); and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Communications Alhaji Bashiru Adigun.



Modibbo-Kawu said the cabinet has also approved for the state government — like every other states in the country — to key into the federal government’s N18bn bridge Finance to underwrite old loans inherited from the former administration as well as execute some infrastructural projects in the state.



Modibo-Kawu said the bridge Finance is the initiative of the Federal Government to cushion the effects of loan repayment on the states, including the facilities the former administration received in September and December 2015.



She also announced that the administration has revoked the initial Kishi-Kaiama road contract initially awarded by the former administration to Rocad construction Limited. She said the revocation is as a result of objections by the Federal Government.

The commissioner said the contract would now be awarded to CPN (Construction Product Nigeria Limited) that won the bid in line with the provisions of extant laws and the position of the Federal Government. Section 1 of the road, stretching 34.5km between Kaiama and Tesse, will gulp N3,702,874,523.94.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr Rotimi Iliyasu however explained that alternative routes have been created for vehicles and transporters during the twelve months duration construction of the Flyover at Tanke area would last.

Engr Iliyasu said the flyover was necessary to offtake the age long traffic congestion by University of Ilorin Community and residents around Tanke,F Division and that of Awolowo road axis among others.



He also said that no major demolition would take place as many houses are already far from the main road, stressing that shops that are affected have been marked for demolition.

The commissioner further said that refurbishment of many township roads in Ilorin that had been destroyed during rainy season would commence in the next two weeks.