As CNG puts on hold planned protest

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The abductors of Zaria Local Government staff in Kaduna state have made separate phone contacts with families of victims on Friday afternoon and demanded various sums of money as ransom.

A source who claimed to be related to a victim said the ransom demanded were outrageous and expressed hope that the bandits would reduce it to an affordable rate.

Although the source pleaded for anonymity and could not disclose the amount placed on his relation in captivity, he urged the authorities to come to their rescue, pointing out that the captives are Local Government staff who were abducted while on official duty.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has put its planned protest on the matter on hold, pending further development.

The group, in a statement, said

“it has come to the notice of the Coalition of Northern Groups CNG that the abductors of the 14 Zaria Local Government staff have finally made contact with families of the captors separately on Friday afternoon.”

“We learnt that the captors assured the individual family members of the safety of the captives and made various demands for ransom.”

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson CNG said in the statement that with the unfolding scenario, the CNG headquarters has resolved to direct its Kaduna State students wing to put its planned mass protests on hold so as not to disrupt the fresh development.

“We assure the families affected, particularly the aggrieved students in higher institutions who are in solidarity with their fellows whose parents are among the victims, that the CNG would remain vigilant as to the direction the situation turns until their parents are brought back alive and safe by the Grace of God”

“We however frown at the discouraging silence by the authorities in the past four days since the captives who are legitimate government workers were abducted while carrying out an official assignment.”

“It is unfortunate that those who pose as leaders today show no real concern for the personal safety of the people they swore to protect by not doing enough to guarantee the minimal assurance of public safety and security of lives and properties.”

“As we monitor the situation, we call for voluntary special prayers in congregations or individually for the final resolution of this and other issues and safe return of all victims currently in captivity anywhere.”

It could be recalled that Vanguard has reported about the abduction of the Local Government staff, who was returning in a vehicle from an assignment and some of them are parents to the students who are members of the CNG students wing in Kaduna state.

