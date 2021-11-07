By Haruna Aliyu

Doctor Amina Lawal of the federal medical center Birnin Kebbi, endocrinologist has disclosed that about seven Percent of urban Population in Kebbi state are living with diabetes type2.

Dr lawal made the disclosure at her office in Birnin Kebbi, she said the prevalence of the non communicable disease is about four percent in the rural areas, according to her in 60s and 70s there was almost zero cases of diabetes but urban life styles of eating processed foods pushed up the number of cases in cities who drinks lots of soft drinks and eats carbohydrates without regular exercise

She stated that individuals whose sugar level passes four percent are at risk of diabetes, she recommends at least medical checkups yearly because many are diabetic but do not know especially in Africa, she added that, diabetes unit under the world health organization raised the alarm that in every ten persons one is diabetic while it projected that in the coming years it will be at least two in ten persons.

She explained that, diabetes type2 usually for adults is not a death sentence as many thought, the patients should maintain their sugar levels by observing their dietaries and exercising regularly, doing that she said will guarantee long life, as the state chairperson of diabetic patients with at least one thousand members Dr lawal said they have held series of free medical outreaches in Gwandu,Yauri Argungu and Zuru emirates where they conduct free test and enlighten the populace on the need for them to know their status on diabetes with support from the NMA .

Lawal further said that not only those with hereditary cases are at risk of diabetes even those with obesity and continue the intake of processed foods risk diabetes.