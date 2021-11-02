Medallion Data Centres

By Juliet Umeh

The Chief Executive Officer of a Data Provider, Medallion Data Centres Limited, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani has said that the announcement by the global provider of cloud and carrier neutral data centres, Digital Realty, to invest into Nigeria through Medallion Data Centres Limited will be a major boost towards Nigeria’s quest for a fully digital economy.

Expressing delight at the successful conclusion of the transaction in a statement, he said the entrance of Digital Realty into Nigeria is truly significant as it ensures that the plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to create a fully digital economy will be actualized.

Digital Reality had recently announced the investment of $500million into the African data centre ecosystem with a huge part of the investment going into the Nigerian market.

According to him, for Nigeria to transition to a fully digital economy, it will need next generation telecom infrastructure of which data centres are a critical part.

He said: “None of the global digital content and cloud service providers have their storage or compute nodes in Nigeria or any of the West African countries. To attract global players in the telecom and ICT space to Nigeria, we must have world class data centres operating at hyper scale level.

“Although Medallion has a robust data centre business and rated as one of the best data center operator in the region, we realized we needed a global player with international experience to work with if we are to fulfil the expectation of the emerging data centre market in the sub-region,” the statement added.

This prompted Medallion to structure investment with Digital Realty, global provider of cloud and carrier neutral data centres, colocation and interconnection solutions.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. Digital Realty’s global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 291 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents.