The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) says Nigeria supplies more than 50 per cent of quality seeds that are being utilised in West Africa.

The Director-General of the Council, Dr Philip Ojo disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, while speaking on preparation for activities to mark the 2021 annual SEEDCONNECT Africa Conference and Exhibition.

Ojo said the campaign aimed at promoting use of improved quality seeds and other agricultural enhancing technology for productivity gains was led by the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

He said that Nigeria had received invitations from other countries in West Africa that were interested in studying its seed production system.

“Other countries in West Africa are coming to learn what makes us big in seed production.

“We have gotten invitations from Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Gambia.

“Ghana will be coming with its delegation to come and study what we are doing here,” Ojo said.

In his remark, the Agriculture Minister urged Nigerians to adopt improved quality seeds for the country to be food secured.

He said planting of adulterated seeds would not only lead to poor yield, but would hamper the country’s economic prosperity.

“Nigeria is the giant of Africa and it will continue to be, agriculture is the engine room of any economy, if you look around the world you will find out countries that are self-sufficient are the best.

“Planting of quality and improved seed is about the growth, development and our economic prosperity,” Abubakar said.

He however urged Nigerians not to buy seed without ‘SEED CODEX’, an electronic verification and authentication system introduced by NASC to enhance the efficiency of seed certification.

“We have a unit in the seed council that is concerned with making sure that good quality seed is sold,if there is no ‘CODEX’, do not buy.

“Let us all be the ambassadors of the use of good quality improved seeds, let us help the ministry police those that are trying to sell adulterated seeds,” Abubakar said.

(NAN)

