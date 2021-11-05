By Charly Agwam

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when two vehicles belonging to Gombe and Adamawa state governments collided along Bauchi-Jos highway in a head-on collision that gutted the passenger vehicles in fire and burnt many beyond recognition.

According to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, five people were killed in the fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

He said that some of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition in the crash involving two vehicles, a Toyota Hummer Bus of Gombe Line and Toyota Sienna Bus of Adamawa Sunshine which had a head-on collision, while nine other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident.

“The crash occurred yesterday (Wednesday), at 1.35 pm at Nabardo village, along Bauchi – Toro highway. It was caused by dangerous driving and speed violation. This led to multiple crash which involved two commercial vehicles.

“The vehicles; a Toyota Hummer Bus of Gombe Line and Toyota Sienna Bus of Adamawa Sunshine had a head-on collision. There were a total of 15 people involved in the crash comprising 13 male adults and two female adults.

READ ALSO: Mob attacks policeman for causing accident in Osogbo

“Immediately the crash happened, the vehicles went up in flames. Two of the passengers were burnt in the fire.

“When we were called, our personnel rushed to the scene within 15 minutes for rescue operation. They rushed them to the Toro General Hospital for treatment where a medical doctor confirmed five male adults dead.

“Those who sustained varying degrees of injuries were nine in number, eight male adults and one female adult. Some of them sustained burns, some cuts while some of them had bruises.

“We will not relent in calling on drivers to always drive within the approved speed limit and they should obey all traffic rules and regulations laid down by the government,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria