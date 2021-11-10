…Recovers 54 phones, 11 computers

By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 40 suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in two locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects are: Michael Lelu Deedum; People Asoliagha; Joseph Ajilo; Adeyemi Gbolahan; Testimony Nna; Nnemeka Chinedu; Ejiofor Raymond; Miracle Ezenandu; Ebele Uchenna; Iyke Obioha; Ikechukwu Nwali; Okoronkwo Emmanuel; Ulu Samuel Eugene Chukwudi; Japheth Tallick; Noel George; Stanley Tallick; Saro Power Maeba; Enyio Chibuike, Ogwashi Precious and Elijah Jeremiah.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Othere are: Tochukwu Emmanuel; Africanus Tamunatoye Victor; Precious Presley; Tamuno Ewi West; Obu Gabriel; Wargu Prayer; Joshua Jeremiah; Kaibar Dsana Paraman; Diepiriye Marcus; Albright Ahiakwo; Precious Ifeanyichukwu Ukeagbu; Onyechukwu Prince Ebuka; Chukwuemeka Ukeagbu; Abiye Dokubo; Chale Amobi; Mine Baranga; Suleiman Mohammed; Chima Christian, James Darian and Kingdom Cyril.

Spokesman for the EFCC in a statement to Vanguard on Wednesday said the suspects ere arrested in the Ada George and Eagle Island areas of Port Harcourt based on diligent surveillance and verified intelligence on their suspicious internet- related criminal activities.

The statement listed the items recovered from the susppects as: nine vehicles comprising two black- coloured Mercedes Benz C300 cars; three Toyota Camry cars; two Toyota Corolla cars; one black-coloured Lexus car and one ash- coloured Toyota Avalon car.

Others are: 54 phones of different brands; 11 laptops; eight Television sets, two Speakers and one International passport.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria