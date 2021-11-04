By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Operatives of the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun have arrested a 19-year-old serial rapist and notorious kidnapper, Ibrahim Sanni.

The suspect according to findings sells tomatoes in the daytime and join other gang members at night to abduct victims on the highway.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that the suspect has participated in different abductions of victims for ransom.

Adeleye said that the suspect and three other members of his group gang-raped a girl, who they kidnapped recently.

The suspect, according to him was arrested in Akure, the state capital following a tip-off from members of the public.

Adeleye said that “this suspect is highly notorious. He has participated in many cases of kidnapping in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the picture of the suspect was showed to the people living in the Hausa/ Fulani community.

The people in the community later informed the personnel of Amotekun when the suspect returned to the community after committing the atrocities.

In an interview, the suspect said he’s from Niger states and had stayed in the Hausa/Fulani in the state for close to five years.

According to him he buys and sell tomatoes in the state and also travels to lbadan, Oyo state.

The suspect confessed that four members of his group gang raped a victim that was kidnapped recently by his gang.

According to him the other gang members have fled the community after his arrest by the Amotekun.

The Amotekun commander pointed out that the security outfit was committed to fighting criminal activities in the state.

Adeleye promises that the state Amotekun will always work with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

He said it is wrong to politicise criminality, saying, “efforts must be geared towards ensuring that the people are well-protected, in conjunction with other security agencies”.