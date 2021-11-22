A geopolitical research group SBM Intelligence has said that between 2019 and 2021, a total of 337 soldiers, 29 cops and civilian JTF members were killed in in ambushes in the north east and bandits in the north west.

The group in its report also said 111 others were eliminated by the terrorists.

Though efforts by Vanguard to get authorities of the Defence headquarters to speak on the report proved abortive, the report further said 92 terrorists were eliminated, while in all, 569 persons were killed in several ambushes within the same period.

It said, “On July 7, 2020 in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, 30 soldiers and 12 policemen were killed along with three terrorists.

“Between September 16 and 24, a space of eight days, about 49 soldiers and two policemen were killed in the Monguno and Marte local government areas of Borno State.

It added that 18 soldiers and six policemen and members of the civilian JTF were killed in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on September 2 and 3, 2020.

It would be recalled that severally in the past, efforts by media organizations to get details and figures of the number of military personnel killed in battle in the several theatres of operation was unsuccessful with top sources saying such disclosure of will be demoralising on troops putting their lives on the line in the battle field.

As at the last count, the Theater Command, Operation Hadin Kai, disclosed that over 17,000 Boko Haram terrorists and their families had surrendered to troops due to the aerial and ground offensive of the armed forces on their camps, hideouts and enclaves in the North East.

Of this number, the hardened Boko Haram fighters among them are said to number about 5,000 who are being profiled by the military authorities.

Vanguard News Nigeria