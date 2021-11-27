.



I was led by the devil to rape the victim twice— Suspect

By Esther Onyegbula

A 34-year- old married man, Godwin Iroro, has been arrested by police detectives attached to the Ajegunle Division for defiling his friend’s 10-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on 25th November 2021 following a complaint lodged at the Police Station by the victim’s father.

According to the victim’s father Chukwudi Chime, “when I noticed the unusual and awkward movements of my daughter. I probed to know what happened to her.

Shockingly she revealed that it was my friend, a father of four who also lives in the same house at 5, Iyalode Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, that had carnal knowledge of her when I was not at home. I reported the incident to the police.”

Police investigation revealed that both men are separated from their wives. While the victim lives with her father at the above address, the suspect’s four children live with their mother in Asaba, Delta State.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson Lagos state police command CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said the suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil. He also confessed to having sexually abused the little girl only twice before the evil was uncovered.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, immediately directed that he should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Police Command for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP warns such licentious men who would not keep their restless manhoods in check to desist from such contemptible act or face the grave consequences.

Vanguard News Nigeria