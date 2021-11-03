.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

89-year-old, Eze Henry Madumere, father of the former Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, who was kidnapped last Friday, has not been freed by his abductors three days after.

The ugly development which took place at Iho in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo, also narrated how the kidnappers shot sporadically in the air before they made away with Eze Henry to an unknown location.

To this extent, Eze Henry who is the Traditional Ruler of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local government area of Imo state, has spent two nights in the custody of the abductors. Vanguard was reliably informed the abductor had established contacts with the affected family but no details on what the ransom may look like.

An investigation by Vanguard revealed from an intelligence officer, showed that the Imo state police command has expanded its scope of searching for the victim within and outside the Imo state.

One of the intelligence officers who spoke to Vanguard said: “This is purely a security issue and we have both overt and covert operations going on. A lot is going on. The officers are not sleeping they are trying their best to track the hoodlums. What I want to tell you is that there is a serious move to make sure that we free the victim.”

It should be recalled the former Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere had confirmed that the abductors of his father had established contact with the family but he did not give the details whether the kidnappers demanded anything like ransom.

Meanwhile, the Police through the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, said: “The kidnap of the former deputy governor’s father is confirmed and the command is on it to rescue him unhurt.”

