By Steve Oko

No fewer than 26 persons bagged First Class honours as 5,712 students graduated at the 27th/28th convocation ceremony of the Abia State University Uturu on Friday.

This is as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has challenged the institution’s faculty of Agriculture to embark on research on ways of grooming local goats as an alternative to cow meat.

The Governor who spoke at the convocation ceremony said the current realities had made it compelling for research on a better alternative to beef.

He strongly advocated the need for further researches in Agriculture to address the worrisome food insecurity in the country.

Ikpeazu also challenged the university to explore the possibility of adjusting its curriculum to address various challenges confronting society.

The governor who commended the lecturers of the institution for the commitment to duty promised to meet with the management of the university on how to tackle the challenge of salary arrears and other needs of the university.

Pledging the continued support of his administration to the university, Gov. Ikpeazu charged the graduands to apply their knowledge in proffering solutions to the myriad of challenges in society.

In their respective remarks, the Pro-Chancellor, and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and the Chancellor, and Chairman, Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, Professor James Ayatse ( Tor Tiv); expressed delight over the achievements of the university.

Earlier in an address, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu who gave the slogan for his mission statement as ” Let the Change Continue”, promised to sustain and consolidate on the gains of his predecessors .

The VC who assumed office last December enumerated some of his achievements as restoration of normal academic calendar, sustained payment of salary arrears, successful accreditation of academic programmes as well as expansion of programmes.

He announced automatic employment for the overall best graduating students in both 27th and 28th convocation sets.

The beneficiaries include Chukwuemeka Ezeigbo of the Department of Architecture, who recorded 4.64 Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA: and Emmanuel Dike Emmanuel of the Department of Biochemistry, who made 4.67 CGPA.

Responding on behalf of others the overall combined graduating student Emmanuel Dike,

appreciated the lecturers, management of the institution as well as the state government for nurturing them to greatness, and pledged to uphold “excellence and service”, the motto of the university.

Three eminent Nigerians including the owner of Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema; Nnamdi Ezeigbo of Slot Systems; and Dame Gladys Nwafor, were awarded honorary Doctorate degrees.

Similarly, emeritus professor was conferred on some distinguished academics including Professor S. O Igwe; Professor G. I Nwaka; and Professor A. I Nwabughogu ( posthumous).

Abia First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, who bagged Doctor of Philosophy in Management, was among the graduands.