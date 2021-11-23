



The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 23 ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk gypsum at the Lagos ports.

According to a Nigerian Ports Authority shipping position report, other items being discharged at the port are petrol, base oil, butane gas and bulk urea.

It indicated that 19 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5.

The authority said that the ships were being expected at the Lagos Port Complex.

It said that the ships contained general cargo, bulk sugar, container, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk urea, petrol, frozen fish, container, soda ash, and ethanol.

Meanwhile, five other ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar and bulk fertilizer. (NAN)