'22Bet committed to grassroots football growth in Nigeria'

Representative of 22Bet NG meeting the players of Bariga FC team B before kick-off.

Both teams before kick off.

Bariga FC team.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In furtherance to its commitment towards the growth of grassroots football in Nigeria, a global sports betting brand, 22Bet NG, which is also the official sponsors of PSG Football Club, has donated various football training kits to Bariga FC, Lagos.

The kits which include training markers, cones, hurdles, footballs, jerseys etc, were handed over to the Bariga FC, a football club based in Bariga Local Government area of Lagos State, at the just concluded Bariga Football Fiesta also sponsored by 22Bet NG.

Head Brand Marketing & Communication of 22Bet NG, Mr Adebayo Samuel Ajala in a statement, said “We are excited to have formed this partnership with Bariga FC, and we feel this is vital inpromoting and contributing to grassroots football industry in Nigeria”.

Disclosing plans to replicate the support to other grassroots football clubs across the country, Mr Ajala said “This is just the beginning of so many partnerships with grassroots football clubs, scattered across all major local government areas within Nigeria, we look at promoting and supporting leagues and tournaments that would further help in the development of grassroots football”.

To mark the donation of the sports kits, there was a novelty match between Bariga FC team A & B, which remained goal less until the 79th minute when team B took the lead with a goal from Segun Balogun and Fatai Toheeb with the assist.

The game eventually ended with a score line of 1 toBariga FC team B and 0 to Bariga FC team A.

22Bet NG, a global sports betting and casino brand present in more than 60 countries, which operates only as an online platform with no physical outlets/agents for now, also provided a functional water boreholes system within the training pitch/ground frequently used by Bariga FC and other football clubs within the Bariga local government area.

Their portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games and much more to ensure its bettingservices caters for all punters.

