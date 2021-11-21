In its bid to enhance self development for Nigerian teachers, Sprima Educational Fun Club held its maiden edition of #TeachersHangout in Lagos at the weekend.

The event themed ‘The 21st century Educator’ was held on the 20th of November, 2021 at AJ Diamond Bar and Lounge in Ikotun area of Lagos State.

According to Mrs Odigi Elizabeth, the facilitator of the programme, the event was designed to be a cozy atmosphere to enliven and equip teachers with basic knowledge on digital lesson plans and methods.

Mrs. Odigi’s words ‘We want educators to have fun, unwind and most importantly get professional trainings on creating digital lessons ( by Nethub IT Academy ) , Elocution training by ( OJ’s diction hub & sparks diction).

“We believe this initiative is a key step towards revamping and improving educational standard in Nigeria and urge all stakeholders in the sector to partner with us on the journey in ensuring that more teachers can come on board to enjoy our invaluable offering, targeted at improving educators in today’s digital world.”

The event was well attended by teachers from different private schools across Lagos state ready to take their career to greater heights by learning to speak eloquently, creating digital lessons and notes of lessons.

Other highlights of the event was the raffle draw held where some teachers won gifts like free school bus wash for their school, free facial spa treatment, and lots of other exciting giveaway for themselves and their schools.

Certificate of participation were also presented to participants at the end of the event.

In an interview with some participants, they all expressed their joy as the event surpassed their expectations, They are all looking forward to the next edition of Teachers hang out.