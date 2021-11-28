…Say competence ,not deep pocket should determine next President

A group of youths from the North who met under the aegis of Kaduna Integrity Group, KIG, Saturday resolved to write to Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, urging him to vie for the Presidency in 2023.

They said although Mr.Olawepo-Hashim did not tell them whether he has ambition to contest for the Presidency in 2023 or not, the youths who spoke through their leaders, Alhaji Tanimu Ibrahim and Samaila Gari , said Hashim ‘s impeccable credentials and his solid experience in corporate and human management , singled him out among many others as the best candidate for the position in 2023.

They said now that Hashim , a former Presidential candidate in 2019 and billionaire businessman has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), his charisma, philanthropy and mentorship made him a center of attraction and he was able to further galvanise the APC especially in the FCT, even as many people have joined the party in solidarity with Hashim.

” We are also planning to say goodbye to our current political parties and unanimously, meet Mr.Olawepo-Hashim and declare our support and unalloyed loyalty to the APC ,” they said.

” We are calling on Nigeria youths not to allow themselves to be deceived. Look for competence,not politicians with deep pockets in 2023.”

” We are calling on Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim to contest the Presidential election in 2023.He is our choice and we will mobilize support for him.”

” He is a true and patriotic Nigerian who will be the poltical bridge the country is yearning for because he has biological connection with the North and South. “

” You find people from across the country, religion or tribe not withstanding, working comfortably in all his companies and other business concerns. “

“We have no other choice but Hashim for 2023 and shall work assiduously towards ensuring that he accepts to be shortlisted in the race to the Villa come 2023,” they said.