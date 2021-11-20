Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2023 Presidential and general elections, National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday paid a visit to the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North.

Tinubu was said to have visited the former Abia State governor at the Aso-Villa, Abuja Home of Kalu.

Tinubu arrived at Kalu’s residence at exactly 4:25 PM and both men hugged each other Nd exchanged cordial pleasantries, then proceeded for an indoor meeting.

Reports gathered that Shortly before they engaged in the meeting; Kalu expressed his gratitude to God for his speedy recovery.Tinubu, his return to Nigeria on October 8 after spending months in London, where he underwent knee surgery.

The reason for their meeting was not yet known, but it might not be unconnected with political intrigues going on ahead of 2023 Presidential and general elections, APC National convention, the direct primary system, among others.

The visit came amidst talks that both men are being strongly positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both men were former Governors of their respective states within the same tenure.

While Tinubu was a former Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu is the current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.