… insist he is the best candidate to unite and grow Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

The Edo Volunteers for Tinubu 2023, a support group convened by Madam Adetutu Owolabi, has tipped the former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to emerge as Nigeria’s next President in the 2023 general elections.

The group reiterated its support in a Monday statement signed by its convener, Madam Owolabi, in which Asiwaju Tinubu was praised as “a dynamic leader who has repeatedly proven his mettle at the highest levels of leadership.”

According to Madam Owolabi, “it is crucial for Nigeria’s continued unity and economic progress that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is elected President in 2023. His legitimacy as a true democrat and inclusive leader is attested to in all regions of the country, and he is perhaps the only candidate with the national bank of trust and credibility to restore strained relationships and unite the country behind a progressive agenda of prosperity for all.”

Madam Owolabi Adetutu noted that her group, the Edo Volunteers for Tinubu 2023, has already begun the task of amplifying “Tinubu progressive agenda in the South-South region because the mission of securing the emergence of the Jagaban of Borgu is a joint one that every well-meaning Nigerian ought to key into.”

She concluded that “Tinubu is a leader that oozes progress. Through him, countless leaders have emerged. Both in Lagos and in other parts of the country, he has served as a ladder through which many have climbed on to destiny fulfilment. His sustained relevance, despite last holding office many years back, attests to his enormous goodwill and inspirational leadership.”

“Our message is simple: Asiwaju must take the step up to replicate on the national stage as President all that he has done before. Only then can we be rest assured that our youths will gain access to rewarding opportunities deserving of their exceptional creative talents and ambitions.”