…PDP 3, APC 4

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Seven governorship interested persons have indicated interest to join the Imo state chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

Vanguard gathered on Thursday in Owerri, the move by these politicians has been linked to the victory of APGA in last Saturday’s Anambra governorship elections that gave Charles Soludo of APGA, victory.

For now, 3 governorship aspirants were from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and 4 guber aspirants from the All Progressives Congress, APC, have all indicated their interest to join the party.

However, the Chairman of APGA, in Imo state, John Iwuala, did not mention their names but said that since the victory of APGA, in Anambra that he has been receiving congratulatory messages.

Investigation revealed that most of the governorship aspirants from APC and PDP, have ordered their core supporters to quickly register with APGA ahead of next year political battle.

An inside source told Vanguard, “Most of the governorship aspirants some of them were among the over 13 governorship aspirants who contested the 2019 governorship primaries under APGA, and were allegedly rigged out.

“Among the governorship aspirants as I am talking to you about 3 PDP, governorship aspirants will be joining the party and the APC, we have about 4 of them coming to our party.”

“Yes, some of them were not happy of what happened last time during the 2019 governorship primaries of the party in Imo, all of them abandoned our party they said it was full of irregularities.

“But now with Soludo, as the leader of the party who believes in due process and having emerged from a transparent process, he would support a free and fair governorship primary in Imo. If we achieve it APGA, will take over Imo,” He said.

