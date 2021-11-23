By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Tuesday informed Governor Samuel Ortom, elders and members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state of his intention to contest the presidency in 2023.

The former Kwara state Governor was accompanied to Makurdi by the former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, former National Chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, Senator Suleiman Adokwe and the Chairman of Council, Saraki for President Campaign, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saraki commended the people of the state, especially PDP stakeholders for standing and supporting Governor Ortom to succeed despite his persecution by the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government.

He also commended the Benue state Governor for providing purposeful leadership for the PDP in the North Central zone saying his commitment to the growth and development of the party contributed in no small measure to ensuring a hitch-free National Convention of the party last month.

Dr. Saraki noted that the nationwide decamping of top APC members into the PDP was an indication that the party was disintegrating nothing that the ruling party might eventually lose all of its members before the 2023 general elections.

He said: “a political party that cannot organize its affairs has no business leading this country. A party that has organized its affairs is ready to lead the country and that is the PDP.”

Dr. Saraki said he was in the state for a private meeting with the Governor who as a good party man insisted that he should speak with the party leaders saying that the North Central Zone had paid its due by working so hard to keep the country together as one united entity insisting that “this time we must stand for our own and charity they say begins at home.”

Receiving the former Senate President and his entourage, Governor Ortom said Dr. Saraki was one Nigerian who contributed so much to the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Governor Ortom who stated that it was time to rescue the country from the bottom position it descended to, under the APC led federal government, to the top noted that Dr. Saraki was the first from the North Central zone to indicate interest in the presidency and would therefore be treated as such.

Speaking on behalf of members of the SWC, Chairman of the party in the state, Sir John Ngbede, represented by his deputy, Mr. Isaac Mfo, said the party in the state was solidly behind Governor Ortom and would support any acceptable aspirant.

