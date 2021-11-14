BISHOP Leonard Umunna addressed religious corresponds recently after the much talked Anambra elections and agitations in parts of the country.

According to him anybody has the quality of ruling the country but Nigerians are not sincere and will not put the right foot forward. God help the nation.

By Sam Eyoboka

You have been reading and hearing about many things happening in our country, Nigeria. How do you feel as a citizen?

First thing that agitates me is the general insecurity in the land. Once life is threatened, what else? If we cannot be assured of our security, there is hopelessness. Life is not worth living again for us. Then when you talk about the economy, it is in a state of coma. But if the government should give the people constant power/electricity, small businesses will boom.

The SMEs will operate at minimal cost. If production improves in Nigeria, it will improve the economy and the exchange rate. If the economy improves, it will also improve the health of the nation; people will begin to enjoy good health. When the economy improves it helps the education sector and everything will fall in line. Nations are increasing their budgets for education. I learnt that of Ghana; that what they allocated to education alone is more than what we vote for many important sectors and education put together.

The way things are being handled in our dear country by leaders are spelling doom for Nigeria. I have always said, if the leaders are today made to have no constant electricity or supply of light either by solar or generator or any other means, they will surely fight everything to ensure it is available. Or put it this way, if they are denied other sources of giving them light and it is said to them unless you fix this electricity issue for everybody you won’t have light, they would sort it out. The same thing, if their children are barred from seeking education outside the country, they would do everything to fix education here.

Or, let us say they themselves are denied access to foreign medical trip or consumption of imported goods, they would do everything to fix the health sector and improved on locally-produced goods. Things would be better because they would have put up more efforts to harness what we have to meet the needs of the people.

There was a period you were invited to Aso Rock and you prayed for the country and its leadership during the Obasanjo administration. Why is it that things appear to be getting worse even after you prayed for the nation?

Most Nigerians are not straight forward. The holders of power are not helping matters. Just as Chinua Achebe said that the main problem of Nigeria is leadership, that is our major problem. You see, South Africa had its own challenges, but when Nelson Mandela came out from prison, he signaled a change. The country changed for the better. But when Olusegun Obasanjo came out of prison, he started well, but midway things went wrong. The Bible says when the righteous is in authority, the people rejoice. When the right people are in place of power, things go well in the country or anywhere they are. Things go well because of their policies; because of their tendencies. It is who you are that will determine what you can do. Again, when you are alone, or a lone-ranger, the only good person in the midst of bad people, there is a limit to what you can do.

That is why I have been harping on changing the Constitution; and if possible, rename Nigeria too. Give our Constitution a character, because it virtually decides what you do in any nation. I have also said and still believe that if you give a good man a bad Constitution, he may try to find a way to do good; but if you give a bad man a good Constitution, he will still mess it up.

So, the thing is about the type of leadership a country has. What has been our major problem – call it oligarchy, or any other name – it has been the same problem all along; whether in the past or now. There is a mafia somewhere that pushes their will and determines what happens. This belief by certain people that ‘we are superior;’ ‘we are the owners of Nigeria;’ ‘we can never allow this or that;’ these kinds of ideas will never allow any nation to make progress.

You once said that Nigeria has not elected any president. How do you mean?

Yes, we have been having presidents, but they are not elected by Nigerians. We have not elected presidents so far. They are nominated, or appointed or selected; not by the people but by a few interest groups.

Considering the security situation in South East, what advice do you have for Ndigbo and the Federal Government?

My advice is that the Ohanaeze should take a definite and firm stand so that the people will know where they belong. But from what I can see now, it seems to me that they have done that already; they have taken a good stand; and that is prayer answered. They came out to say we do not support violence; but that government must address the issues for agitation. They have said it to their people that the war of freedom for Ndigbo from the oligarchy cannot be won through violence.

They are doing well and they should do more. As for the Federal Government it is about the constitution. There is the impunity in the land. People can buy justice now; it is now for sale. Look at what happened to a sitting Supreme Court Justice a few days ago in Abuja. Some of those involved said they were given papers in advance and they can fill in the name and address of whosoever they want to arrest and go and carry out the operation. Is that not impunity in the highest order?

Part of the problem of Nigeria has to do with the followership that elects bad leaders. There have been calls for youths’ involvement in leadership; what is your advice as the country prepares for 2023?

The future of Nigeria is bleak; very bleak, unless they resort to good Constitution. God was already raising light through President Goodluck Jonathan when they went for Constitutional Review and they seemed to have arrived as some suggestions that could broker peace and robust economy for Nigeria, but they abandoned it. Every organisation, country or family falls or rises depending on the kind of leader they have. If we cannot sanitise the leadership, what else can you expect of democracy? If we get a good leader and that leader has strong backers; you cannot have only a Daniel without Shedrach, Meshach and Abednego – they will chase him out; and he may not make the desired impact.

I have advised that they overhaul the machinery of leadership in Nigeria, in the state, at the local government level, everywhere. As for their consensus candidacy or one man imposition of candidates it is because our people have loved money more than truth or righteousness, or what is right to be done at any given time. We know what is right; even if our conscience is dead, the socio-cultural imbibement we have had should be able to make us correct ourselves.

The problem is that we do not want to do what is right. The major problem is that, according to the scripture – when the evil doers are not being punished, other people will now be tempted to follow that wrong path, thinking that is the way to go.

Beyond speaking in the media; what efforts have you made to directly contact the government on this; and what names do you suggest?

I have tried myself to say in case they care for it, the whole thing is there; I will just show them this, this, this; or even list up to 10 to 50 names that can be favourable for the country.

But I cannot give you one here now. One thing is important, when you have a name change, reject the old name and refuse people calling you or addressing you in your old name, so that the new name can work.

The insecurity situation in the country has become a serious issue; every discussion centres around it. But some people believe the solution lies with the President. What is your take?

When the land is in hurting state; there is bloodshed and the innocent blood crying must be avenged, a good leader can stop it; but if the leader is the one being accused of being nepotistic or foot-dragging and not keen on the good measures to be taken to solve the problem, the people might even believe that even those working with him are culpable.

But if the people working with him are culpable but he, himself, is making real, positive and frantic effort to condemn their works and distance from what they do; and inviting others to help and giving them the chance to perform; people will absolve that leader of any blame.

This issue of kidnapping and now bandits and kidnappers are the same; and some are saying they are terrorists; we have the drones and different kinds of weapons that can do devastating job in the camp of the terrorists; than even more than the Super Tucano if they are handed to the right personnel and given them free hands to operate.

The Nigeria-Biafra war confirms what I am saying. They didn’t have Tucano to do the bombing at that time. But today, we have a better equipment to put the terrorists in their proper place, yet we do not see result. That’s why I said, given a bad man a good constitution; he will still not perform. There is a mafia sabotaging things, and making sure things do not work well. They are the ones ruling. My best option is that God should put confusion among the troublers of Nigeria.

2023 is fast approaching; from where we are as a country; do you have some people you think if given the opportunity they can lead well?

God is never without a man. Never.

But I have told you that Nigeria has never elected any president, it has been selection all the way. God has many people capable of leading Nigeria. Again, there is no region that does not have people that are capable of leading this country. If it is on the basis of track record, you will see some people. If it is on the basis of character, you will also see it. If it is on the basis of ideology you will see it. So, let us not deceive ourselves.

There are more than enough qualified people to lead Nigeria, but we still go to that circle of anointing by members of the oligarchy. Unless or except they anoint people, no matter how qualified others are, they cannot make it. Sadly too, those they anoint and select are not among our best eleven. That is the major problem of Nigeria.

