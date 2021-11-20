…ask them to organize, dominate political, business sectors

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 election, the House of Representatives Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa has canvassed more visible places for the Nigeria women in politics .

The Committee also urged the women to recognize their voting strength and organize to dominate the political scene, economic and business spheres alike.

READ ALSO:Nnamdi Kanu: Igbo leaders meet Buhari in Aso Rock

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago gave the charge on Friday during a press conference in Abuja to reveal a business summit for women.

Tagged African “Women in Business Summit”, Bago said the idea of the summit by his committee and t Nigeria Outlook, a publication which centred on Nigeria investment in partnership with A.U ECOSSOCC Nigeria, A.U-NEPAD and Ministry of Women Affairs was to help orientate women to take their rightful place in the society.

The Lawmaker said that the world had become increasingly aware of the important role women played in the cooperate world, adding that Nigeria women will be given the opportunity to showcase their potentials.

“There is a need for us to turn the page the other way for you to see the women behind the scene. Women are the people that are actually doing the work. Doing everything behind the scenes. Men are only seen, I am sorry to use the word, as the mirror. But right now if you flip it over, you see people on the scene and you understand and appreciate exactly what they do.

“For instance, if you say you are taking a bag of rice, you would just think oh because it belongs to company A or B and you see that the CEO is a man. But the real people that do the cultivation are women. So, we need to turn it the other way for you to appreciate the women who go to the farm, who cultivate, who process it before it comes to your table. This is why we need to come and showcase exactly the cultural heritage of Africa.

“When you have a summit like this and you are trying to showcase and give reasons why women should first and foremost reorganize themselves and understand their strength and their potential. And being the first ever in Africa, we will give them the Renaissance. 2023 is around the corner, nobody expects that you hand over power to women, but there is a need for women to reorganize themselves as a group to understand their voting power, understand the need, the yearning of the continent, the yearning of the world on why we need to have women as our mothers in all strata of life. In business, politics and whatever sector of the economy. Women should be there. So this is an opportunity for women to come out and actively participate”, Bago said.