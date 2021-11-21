.

By Chancel Sunday

Comrade Douye Alhaji Kebbi is a Delta State-born Ijaw youth leader who is president, Niger Delta Peace Movement, NDPM.

In this interview, he spoke on the need for Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 general elections, among other issues. Excerpts:

There are calls from various groups across the country, urging the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to contest for the office of the president of the country in 2023, among whose groups is the NDPM which you are leading. Can you tell us some reasons he should run for the presidency?

Thank you very much for this question! NDPM is a body of political intellectuals, including men, women and vibrant youths in the Niger Delta, who have resolved to give the needed support for a competent, reliable, trustworthy, visionary and vibrant leader that can lead the nation to greater heights. After careful assessments of the development efforts of this young, vibrant and development-oriented governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yayaya Bello, we resolved in our various general meetings that we must lead other Nigerians in the call on Gov Bello to come out and contest for the office of the president in 2023.

Our careful look at the infrastructural, economic, social and agricultural development in Kogi State, which is making the news, has given us the courage and confidence to lead in this all-important and beneficial task of urging this young man to come out and contest.

Do you think Gov Bello has the wherewithal and political will to lead this complex and now chaotic country called Nigeria?

The simple answer to your question is “yes” because it’s no news that Bello being a pillar in the politics of Kogi State and the nation at large possesses the needed qualities and qualifications to lead Nigeria out of it’s quagmire. Look at the way he tackled the issue of security in Kogi State, where criminality, most especially kidnapping and armed robbery, was at its crescendo. I believe if given the opportunity, Bello will perform excellently well to put the country on the part of peace, unity, security and development, considering his capabilities and political will.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country is now battling with an internal crisis; do you think it’ll be able to come out with unanimous resolve for the 2023 general elections?

Every political party has its own internal wrangling, it’s not peculiar to one party alone and I believe the APC will do the needful to achieve unity of purpose ahead of the 2023 general elections.

How far do you think NDPM can go in your quest for Bello’s presidency?

One thing NDPM is assuring Nigerians is that Gov. Bello is one material we need now to lead Nigeria to achieve unity, progress, peace and prosperity because, after our careful study of his political profile and performance in Kogi State, we have no other option than to call on him to declare his willingness to lead our dear nation that needed young, visionary and vibrant leaders like him.

The serene peace, infrastructural development, economic progress, agricultural schemes, social and political development among others through his New Direction Blueprint are pointers to our call on him to replicate the same for the Nigeria project. All we’re saying is that he should come and replicate his New Direction Blueprint for Kogi State in the Nigeria project. In fact, Gov. Bello’s emergence as APC flagbearer in Kogi State in 2016 was a huge blessing to Kogites, being the youngest governor democratically elected in the history of Nigeria.

Look at the about to be completed state-of-the-art Medical Diagnostic Centre, which will probably be the best in the country and myriad of development activities in the state. Before now, Kogi was described as a backward and retrogressing state in the committee of states, but that story has changed overnight with the emergence of Gov. Bello in 2016, who turned the fortunes of the state and her people for the better. His political capabilities and landmark achievements are the basis of our campaign, we’ve never met him nor does he know us.

All our plea to him is that, please come and openly declare your willingness to serve Nigerians, come and replicate your New Direction Blueprint in the Nigeria project because Nigeria needs leaders like you to pilot her affairs to greater heights.

On the other hand, NDPM will not rest on its oars until Gov. Bello openly declared his interest to contest for the office of the president of this nation in 2023, and we’ll continue to tell Nigerians on the need to give him a chance to lead us.

Nigerians are in dire need of a stable, peaceful and prosperous country; what in your view do you think the current crop of political leaders can do to put the country back on its feet?

The destiny of this country as a nascent democracy under the present dispensation can only achieve its viable potentials if properly handled by a prudent, purposeful and transparent leader. Nigerians are indeed in dire need of a stable and virile Nigeria which situation can be remedied by a determined and purposeful leadership.

That’s why we are urging all well-meaning Nigerians to see the need for this young man, Gov. Bello, who is visionary and vibrant enough to lead the country to achieve its potentials. Bello serves as the available rallying point in launching Nigeria to achieve its greatness.

Over the years, Nigeria has been denied the right leaders whose characters appeal to the generality of Nigerians as that of Gov. Bello, who by all standards has raised the bar in terms of purposeful governance in Kogi State.

Therefore, we want to appeal that he should declare his interest to contest without further delay, and we shall all resort to prayers, both Christians and Muslims alike, as part of our commitment.

The security situation in the country is alarming with wanton killings, kidnapping and destruction of property perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and rogue herdsmen across the country. Do you think we will ever have a headway?

See, Nigeria needs an overhaul of its security architecture and other vital sectors of the economy and the president has to put more effort into forestalling these killings and destruction of livelihood across the country. We want a new Nigeria that every citizen can call its own, we want a boost to education spending, we want the creation of job opportunities for the teeming graduates and all these can only be achieved in a secure, peaceful, stable and viable economy.

Yes, Nigeria can have a headway if the right leadership is put in place and if the leadership is ready to work for the unity of the country by deeds. See, we have a lot of citizens who have the pain and political will to work for the unity and progress of this country if given the opportunity.

I want to urge the people of Kogi State to be proud of their own and join in this all-beneficial task of propagating the Gov. Bello political movement which we, NDPM have painstakingly launched out for the purpose of a better Nigeria for all. They say charity begins at home and we are saying that the one the cap fits is in the midst of Kogites and we must get it right this time around.

Your final words

I want to enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to give their unalloyed support to the call for this young man, Gov. Bello of Kogi State, irrespective of political affiliations because we want Nigeria to get it right by choosing the best to lead us.

To Gov. Bello, he should gird his loins for the task ahead of him because we’ll not rest on our oars on this journey of trying to get what is good for our dear nation. He should hearken to the call of Nigerians and failure to honour our call is a great disservice to the people who have put so much energy and trust in this voyage that kick-started as a result of what they’ve seen in him through his deeds in Kogi State.

Vanguard News Nigeria