Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Director-General, Tinubu Support Organisation, TSO, Aminu Sulaiman has threatened that the group will sue Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to compel him to contest the 2023 Presidency.

Speaking at the inauguration of TSO, Osun state chapter in Osogbo on Monday, he said it would be a disservice to Nigeria for Asiwaju Tinubu to refuse to heed the call to contest the office in 2023.

“We will take him to court if Asiwaju refuses to contest because we can’t have someone like him and he won’t answer our call.

“He must contest. We will take him to court to force him into the race”, he said.

In his goodwill message, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola appreciated the leadership of the group for identifying the true leadership qualities of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Governor who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji described Asiwaju Tinubu as a genuine lover of Nigeria with his track record of sacrificing for the nation as demonstrated during the NADECO days.

While stressing that Tinubu is a bridge-builder who can be trusted with any leadership position, the state helmsman added that the former Lagos state Governor has all it takes to fix Nigeria and make it a better place for all and sundry.

He maintained that Senator Tinubu with his experience as a one time Governor of Lagos state is blessed with both local and international connections which the nation needs to attract funds and improve on infrastructural developments across the nation.

Governor Oyetola concluded by expressing the assurance that Asiwaju Tinubu if given the mandate to rule the country will continue the good work of the progressive family in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria