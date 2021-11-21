As Arewa Youths warn Buhari against releasing Kanu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A polical analyst and former National Secretary of the defunct Democratic Peoples Party ( DPP), Abdullahi Mohammed Golkos, has said that the Igbo has all it takes to clinch the Presidency in.2023.

According to him ,” what is badly in need is a strategy. Neither threat nor blackmail can do. The attempt to rewrite history to absolve Ndi Igbo of either direct or indirect complicity in their present plight is unacceptable.”

Golkos who is the CEO, Salasadis Pol. Consults,said for now the best that Ndi Igbo has close to national leaders are Uzor Kalu and Rochas Okorocha.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding Nnamdi Kanu ,Golkos said “Political discourse has shifted to Biafra since the extradition, others call it the kidnapping of Nnamdi Kanu and his appearance in court on various allegations bordering on sedition and the jumping of bail. But whatever may be the allegations, we presume that he is innocent until proven guilty.

It is therefore imperative that he is given the protection and the privileges every citizen of Nigeria is entitled to including access to anything that can facilitate his trial considering the fact that he is entitled to a free and fair trial.”

“There is no word today that raises more emotions in the Southeast like Biafra. It is a word that to some connotes history. To others a call to resistance to domination and marginalisation. To others, it is a bright and hopeful future.”

“Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB supporters are mostly of the post civil war generation. They had not witnessed the war and its consequences. The deprivations of the war and the misery experienced, the loss of life and property and the horrors of the internal situation in the Biafran enclave at a stage at which the mere mention of the word”saboteur” can send you to the great beyond without trial are simply tales by the moonlight. When therefore Kanu came out to champion the course of a second Biafra, he is embraced by the post war generation. He is deitified.”

“He could do no wrong. Without the knowledge of history and international relations, he plunged into confrontation with Nigerian state head on. Applauded and worshipped by his supporters, encouraged by the silence of Ndi Igbo elders and elected representatives and pushed by a comfortably North European based Diaspora, he became untouchable. He was a running a mini state inside the Southeast complete with a militia.”

“He became an uncoronated Emperor of Ndi Igbo. He was hurling insults left and right in his agitation for Biafra alienating even those who may be sympathetic to his course. The Ndi Igbo culture of respect for elders was thrown to the winds. He became untouchable. In the Southeast, you can only contradict him at your own risk.”

“In his agitation for Biafra, no one was spared. All of us were likened to animals in the Zoo including the liberal Yorubas, who to be fair to them have always been sympathetic to the course of the Ndi Igbo. For even at the peak of the war, they were freely going about their affairs in the region. And there are no stories of the confiscation of their properties. To Kanu and IPOB, that was nothing. The North and Buhari become interchangeable, an insult to one, is directed to all.”

Meanwhile ,the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum AYCF, Yerima Shettima, has said that Nnamdi Kanu if pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, will go about bragging” Buhari is afraid of him.”

Shettima said in an interview that ” there is the possibility of undermining the consequences of what tNnamdi Kanu did to the country and by implication, if he is allowed to go unpunished, it would be sending the wrong message. Nobody in the history of this country has done more damage to this country since the civil war than this young man.”

“If at the end of the day, they allow him to go unpunished after what he has done, the implication is that nobody will ever commit any offence of this nature and be punished because everybody will always refer to him.

“And this means that the constitution is automatically suspended in the country. This means that some people can just commit any crime at the expense of over 200 million Nigerians and get away with it. Somebody can kill, pronounce killing and still get away with it; then what is the essence of condemning people to death for killing, murder when compared to what this man did?”

“This is just a way of undermining the laws of our land, and indirectly they are saying the government of the day can be easily influenced. This means, somebody can commit any offence and then come to Buhari or any other government after this and seek forgiveness. “

“This man is not even remorseful, indirectly, it’s like the government is begging him to continue with what he’s doing, and he would go unpunished.”

“The consequence is that, if he is allowed to go unpunished, we would end up having millions of Kanu rising, even, if he decides not to go ahead with further actions.”

“If he is allowed to go, he will come out boasting that he did not beg to be released. He is not remorseful and there is nothing to show he regrets his actions, and anybody can do such and get away with it; we are not in Banana Republic for God’s sake.”

“The law must take its full course and I hope it’s not what I’m thinking because nobody has done the kind of damage this man has done to this country; and up till date, we have not recovered from the consequences of what he has done to this country, we are watching.”

“If we allow him to go unpunished, then we are saying that the country should produce millions of him. With him alone, look at the damage he has done to his region, but for us in the North, we would ensure he has no sympathizer.”

“Nobody is saying he should be dealt with without committing any crime, but if he is found wanting; then he should be made to face the consequences of his actions since the matter is in court,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria