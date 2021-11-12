By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum whose members cut across political divides on Thursday canvassed for support from Kwara South and Kwara Central to enable it produce governor in 2023 in the interest of justice, equity and fairplay.

The forum which claimed that it has commenced consultations to achieve its ambition said the time is now for Kwara north to produce the governor having supported the two other districts to produce governor for 24 years.

It also affirmed that above all whichever political party that produces candidate from Kwara north in the next elections will get not less than 80% votes of the electorates from the area.

Chairman Kwara South Stakeholders Consultative Forum, Hon Jide Jato and his counterpart in Kwara Central Hon Suleiman Atolagbe Alege were physically present to pledge their support to the cause.

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Lade spoke at a press conference in Ilorin to educate and enlighten the major stakeholders of the Kwara North senatorial district and other two other senatorial districts of the state.

The conference was well attended by some governorship aspirants from the Kwara north senatorial district of the state that cut across the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Those in the APC are Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yamah and Alhaji Tajudeen Audu,while those

In the PDP include, Hon. Ahma Aliyu Pategi, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Issa Bio, Hon. Zakari Muhammed, Hon. Issa Bawa Adamu, Alhaji Abubakar Shamaki and Prof Issa Muhammad Gana.

All of them openly pledged to support whoever the forum support to be the candidate when the time comes.

Alh Lade said that, “the consultations of the Forum to take the governorship slot of the state in the next general elections is based on the need for unity, equity and justice which remain a tool for sustainable growth and development of Kwara state”.

Lade who went on memory lane since the creation of the state in 1967 stated that, “the creation of the state was based on creating opportunities for people to be involved in the process of governance and give hope to every component of the new state for a new beginning and collective prosperity”.

He pointed out that, “Though not proportional, Kwara North like other zones has enjoyed the benefits of the existential fruits of unity, trust and mutual respect among the zones.

“Kwara north is at home with indigenes from other zones just as Kwara Central and South have not shown or demonstrated any iota of suspicion or district of Kwara north”.

Lade noted that , “We are therefore, one another brothers keepers and this is due to the great foundation that our forebearers have laid for a great state devoid of unnecessary rivalry and skepticism.

“It was this foundation that made it possible for Kwara North to solidly support political candidates from other political zones to be governors of the state since 1999 when Nigeria returned to civil rule.

“Our votes counted when the APP needed it to produce late Rear Admiral Mohammed Lawal as governor even though the late Admiral Lawal was from Kwara central and we had our own sons who equally wanted the slot.

“Our votes also counted when it was needed for Dr. Bukola Saraki and we ensure he got for two terms, even though that meant Kwara Central was being in the saddle for 12 years .

“Our votes equally counted when it was needed to produce Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed from Kwara South as governor and like we did for Dr.Bukola Saraki, we supported former govenror Ahmed for two terms and asserted that our votes counted for our brothers and sisters from the Central and South anytime they call on us on the bench mark of equity, justice and fair play.

“After our support for 24 solid years, by 2023, Justice, equity and fair play demand that Kwara North should take the pilot seat in order to make Kwara state another Dubai in Nigeria especially as our state more than ever before needs a new beginning and a new choice”.

He opined that, the people of the Kwara North senatorial possesses distinguished personalities of good academics and characters that can be chosen to take the slot during the period.

Lade therefore called on other two senatorial districts in the state to join hands with the Kwara north senatorial district so as to ensure that the zone produce the next governor of the state.

Chairman Kwara Central Stakeholders Consultative Forum, Hon Suleiman Atolagbe Alege told journalists that their presence showed that they are in solidarity with Kwara north to produce Governor in 2023.

”that is why we are here to give them support on the basis of equity, justice and fair play. We know there are cerebral persons in Kwara north that can make Kwara state better.”