Some political and religious leaders from Kano State have assured Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi of their support in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The leaders told Bello in Abuja on Sunday that they have seen him a capable hand to fix Nigeria.

The group pledged their loyalty when they visited Bello, adding that as ardent followers of President Muhammadu Buhari, they are ready to give him all the support he required.

Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, Leader of the Group, said that they have always held Kano State for Buhari since 2003, and pledged to extend similar support to Bello to take over from Buhari.

Idris said the group was supporting Bello because of how he has succeeded in governing Kogi, a model they would want to be applied at the national level.

“This is a gathering of Kano people from different works of life and we have all come here for a single purpose, and that purpose is that Nigeria’s certain future by you, our Son.

“Kano State has been a political stronghold of President Muhamadu Buhari since 2003, up till date and till tomorrow.

“We want to assure you that same love we have for President Muhammadu Buhari, when he completes his tenure, we are handing it over to you.

“I want to assure you that we gave Mr President two million votes and now, our membership has increased, assure you that we will give you more than two million votes.

“We Xrayed your performance and we have seen that you have done so well and you are the right person to move Nigeria forward.

“We also want to congratulate you for the endorsement you got from Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.) when he said Nigeria now need a youth leader who is God oriented, focused, versatile, has the connection, who knows anything.

“When I looked along the line I said Gen. Babangida would have mentioned the name but even as he did not mention the name, all the qualities points to you, Your Excellency.

“And with such endorsement from a Nationalist as Gen. Babangida, we are hopeful God will be with us,” Idris said.

Responding, Bello appreciated the group for acknowledging his achievements in Kogi and for their support.

The governor said that just like every other group and Nigerians who are calling on him to run for President, he will not fail them.

He said that as an ardent believer in President Buhari, he is also a member of the group which main course is the advancement and development of Nigeria.

“I want to thank you for this wonderful appreciation of our modest achievements.

“You are ardent loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari from Kano State of which I am equally a member.

“Therefore, I appreciate that you have come to recognise one of your own, to appreciate the little achievements we have recorded for the people of Kogi State,” Bello said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria