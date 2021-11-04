By Dennis Agbo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Secretary to the Government of Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that the 2023 general elections will be a defining moment and period for the rescue of Nigeria from its present low turn.

Anyim made the statement when a new political organisation, Team New Nigeria, TNN, visited and asked him to join hands with the group to rescue Nigeria and arrest the current drift of the Nation into the precipice.

Anyim told the group that 2023 would not be the first time that destiny will beckon on him for a rescue mission for Nigeria.

He recalled that similar circumstances had thrown him up to assume the leadership of the National Assembly where there was a ‘Banana Peel’ but he ensured that the mission of stabilising the system was achieved for subsequent tenures of the leadership of the National Assembly after him.

Anyim said he believes that with the current discontents pervading the country, similar circumstances have again beckoned on him to lead Nigeria once more out of the woods.

“The structures I left behind in the National Assembly had dealt a permanent blow to the Munster called banana peel in the system and has maintained continuous stability till date in the third arms of the government,” he said.

ALSO READ: We have no hand in Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, extradition, Kenya govt tells court

Anyim again reminded his guests that same destiny again beckoned on him during the turbulent days of late Umaru Yar’Adua administration, when he single-handedly led a group of eminent Nigerians to persuade the 8th National Assembly to resolve the political logjam then which resulted in the Doctrine of Necessity that eventually paved a straight curve on the problems of who leads Nigeria at that time.

Anyim told the group that what many have described as rumours that he wants to be the president of Nigeria is rather real, emphasizing that the desire to restore Nigeria to its past glories and bring peace, brotherly love to the people were his driving force.

According to him, “2023 will be a defining moment in Nigeria political history. One significant factor that will be experienced going to the 2023 elections is that whoever becomes the next president of Nigeria will either be ex this or ex that but will no longer be based only on past military experiences.

“I want therefore to be the president of Nigeria because I believe that rebuilding Nigeria is possible, I want to be the president of Nigeria because I believe that returning Nigeria to its past glory is possible and the feat I achieved in the Senate will be replicated in the executive.

“The magic is simple, I stabilized the Senate by ensuring total inclusiveness and giving everyone in that hallowed Chamber equal sense of belonging. The same openness, the same inclusiveness, the same respect for humanity and institutions will be carried along to the executive,” he assured his audience.

President of TNN, Dr Madibo Yakubu told Anyim that his pedigree attracted the attention of the group into luring him into their folds.

Also speaking, former minister of communications and a member of the group, Dr Adebayo Shittu, told Anyim that Nigeria has never been this divided since the over sixty years of its existence, noting that the fear of a possible collapse of the entity called Nigeria prompted the movement of people that cut across all segments of the country to spread the message of peace and love to the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria