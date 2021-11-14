By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has vowed he was sure of returning as governor of Imo state in 2023.

Ihedioha made this known at the 4th Anniversary of Egbu declaration which took place at All Saints Anglican Cathedral Egbu in Owerri, organized by Owerri Reawakening groups, during the weekend.

To achieve it, the former governor said his eyes have been focused on the governorship seat of Imo state and that nobody would discourage him from his journey to actualize his dream.

According to him, “I am proud of Owerri zone and I will continue to love you. I will continue to serve you. I am not here to campaign because the campaign has been done already.

“I will remain faithfully committed to the ideals of our people. What I know is doing good for the people. I will continue to maintain those democratic principles that stand us out.

“When you made me your governor I did not disappoint you from the beginning to the final stages. These are challenging and tough times. They want to discourage us but it will not happen.

“I will keep my eyes on the ball. We must keep our eyes on the ball. The ball is the governorship of Imo state. My eyes will firmly remain on the governorship of Imo state. We are already there.”

However, according to the group argued that; “The summit was well attended by Owerri Leaders, elders, the academia, captains of industry, businessmen and women, professional bodies, public servants, artisans as well various women and youth groups.

“The far-reaching resolutions of the 2017 summit which centred on a resolve for the unity of the parts of Owerri zone, a common front and irrevocable commitment to the election of an Imo Governor of Owerri Zone extraction continue to be sacrosanct. It further resolved to collaborate with sister zones of Orlu and Okigwe to enthrone sanity, equity and good governance in Imo State.”