By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

AHEAD of 2023 general elections in the country, youth group under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Youth Coalition, AYC, has concluded the inauguration of its ward coordinators in all the 10 local government areas in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district.

The State coordinator of AYC, Mr. Akaniyene Umoh said, the objectives of the group include to support, empower and mobilize Akwa Ibom youths for the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and minister of Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as well as mobilize for the party.

“The group is a pro-Akpabio group. The Minister has done enough for Akwa Ibom State. He has affected so many lives in the state more than any other politician in the state.This group is out to protect his name and legacies”, Umoh said.

Umoh, a politician, grassroot mobilizer and expert in youths empowerment techniques, called on Akwa Ibom youths to remain loyal and rally around Akpabio, noting that Akpabio remains the undisputed leader of All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State.

He recalled that when Senator Godswill Akpabio was the governor of Akwa Ibom State, youths were empowered, workers’ salaries and other entitlements paid and projects commissioned.

He stressed, “Senator Godswill Akpabio is the leader of the party in the state. As the highest political office holder in the state, the constitution of the party is clear and unambiguous. A state without an executive governor, the leader of the party is the highest political office holder.

“As a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio is the representative of the state in the federal executive council. He is the leader of the party.

“Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio is humane. During his days as Commissioner, Governor and Senate Minority Leader, he empowered many youths. The records are there, the beneficiaries are alive.

“I can assure you that, all Akwa Ibom youths are going to be rewarded and empowered. Nobody has ever worked for Senator Godswill Akpabio without being empowered”

Umoh, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Senator Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law, stressing that with the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA), Niger Delta region of the country would witness development, affluence and infrastructure turnaround.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to support President Buhari ‘s fight against corruption, stressing, “President Muhammadu Buhari is a good leader. We have to support him. His fight against corruption is yielding results. And because of his good leadership qualities, Nigeria is gaining respect from world leaders”.

The inauguration of ward executive members of AYC saw the emergence of Comrade Harry Eduoh as Ika LGA contact person, Mr. Caleb Slyvanus, Oruk Anam LGA, Barr. Tony Udonsa for Abak LGA, Barr Kemfon Neke, Ukanafun LGA, Barr. Mfon Urom for Etim Ekpo LGA and Comrade Ndifreke Ibanga,Ikono LGA among others.

In their acceptance speeches, all the contact person, pledged to ensure that youths in their areas support President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Akpabio the APC and particularly eulogized Akpabio for building roads, hospitals and numerous projects commissioned in their areas when he was the governor of the State.

According to the them, the completion and commissioning of NDDC headquarters and Police quarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, further demonstrate that Akpabio meant well for the Niger Delta region.