By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, a pressure group, ‘Powershift2023’, has launched a campaign to transfer power to the younger generation in Nigeria.

The group during a maiden press conference in Enugu to unveil the new national movement, said it was deemed necessary at this time to shift power towards young and capable candidates.

Addressing journalists, the convener, Mr Nonso Nnamani, regretted that the country was presently in a difficult state, with multiple challenges hitting it on different levels at the same time.

Nnamani, however said that Nigerian youths are vibrant, capable and competent to take over leadership positions and help create a more viable, prosperous and secure socio-economic environment.

According to him, “the political situation in Nigeria has lingered for years, every four years we look forward to the emergence of new political leaders who will help solve all the socio-economic woes crippling the potentials of this great country since independence.

“Time after time we have been met with not just disappointment, but the situation in Nigeria seems to be moving from bad to worse.”

Nnamani stated that the formation of the pressure group became necessary as time had come for the people “to think and act differently. Poverty and chaos are man-made, but through human action and ingenuity we can surmount all our problems.

“Our nation’s demography is predominantly young, ages below 35 making nearly 70% of the population. It cannot be overly stated that young people need substantial representation across all levels in the country’s political system.

“Nigerian youths are vibrant, capable and competent to take over leadership positions and help create a more viable, prosperous and secure socio-economic environment for the state and nation at large. This has been proven in other sectors outside politics.

“As 2023 election draws closer, we call on our leaders, different institutions, political parties and all stakeholders to look towards young, competent and credible candidates that will pilot our affairs as a nation. We believe young people could be engaged not just by listening and giving them a voice, but also giving them a chance to do things differently.”

He assured the group would work with young people about the age of 45 years and younger to participate in the political space as president, governors, senators, Reps members, house of assembly members and other various political positions.

He noted that Nigerian youths have the platforms, the numbers and the influence to move any political position to any desired position, adding that the 2023 election will carry historic consequences and “there is no better time to act than now”.

“Powershift movement aims to achieve great public and political impact necessary to facilitate and accelerate the transformation and growth of Nigeria through raising and maintaining a powerful network of leaders who through creative leadership, will offer solutions to Nigeria’s overwhelming problems.

“EndSARS movement has come and gone, we have our gains and we’ve learnt our lessons. Change requires more than just protests and anger. It must be organized around sustainable ideas and ideals.

“The EndSARS protest proved the ingenuity of young Nigerians to organize, it showed a potential for comprehensive Democratic change.

“We call on all young people to get involved, get ready, get their PVCs and prepare to run and support those who run. We have the platforms, the numbers and the influence to move any political position to any desired direction. We should no longer sit back and be spectators but rather, become actors to birthing the new Nigeria of our dreams.

“This is a call, an urgent call to get involved. The 2023 election will carry historic consequences and there is no better time to act than now.

“Powershift movement is here to nominate, prepare and empower young and capable leaders for political positions in Nigeria.

“In the coming days, we shall be activating our networks in the 36 states of the Federation, the FCT and Nigerians in the diaspora. We shall be engaging with the relevant stakeholders to make sure power shifts in 2023.”