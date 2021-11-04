Akpobi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Executive Director of Not Too Young To Lead Initiative, Mr. Elvis Akpobi has charged political parties across the country to put forward and support young Nigerians with character and competence as their candidates in the elections.

Akpobi who is also the Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Development noted that the time had come for youths to be elected into political offices where decisions are made.

This, he said, would help flood the system with new age ideas as is obtainable all over the world.

He gave the charge while addressing the delegates of the just concluded National Youth Conference in Abuja.

While commending the People’s Democratic Party for electing the youngest ever youth leader of the party, he further challenged other political parties to do same.

He further charged youths who had been given opportunity to lead not to betray the trust reposted in them by going against the ethical laws.