Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has begged the people of Kaduna state not to vote for the PDP in 2023 so as not to drag Nigeria to the problems of yesterday.

He said the people should rally round and vote for the person he would anoint as the state Governor in 2023, insisting that now is the right time for Kaduna people to trust him and what he would choose for the state.

He alleged that if not for the recalcitrant attitude of former Senators Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, development in Kaduna state would have surpassed the feat achieved by his administration which Kaduna people are now celebrating.

He singled out the just completed ultra-modern Kawo bridge, saying credit should not be given to him alone but also to the lawmakers who assured the project had legislative backing, and also to the people of Kaduna State who supported his administration.

According to him, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi’s action had retarded growth and development in the state, pointing out that come 2023, people should be wary of who they vote to avoid bringing in elements that are enemies of Kaduna state who should be cursed.

” May Almighty Allah ‘s wrath befalls them,” El-Rufai prayed, amidst a thunderous Amen in the Ahmadu Bello Stadium’s Gymnasium Hall where hundreds of people had converged for the launching of the New Finance Function in the state.

