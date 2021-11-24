…Alleges Shehu Sani & Hunkuyi sabotage development in the state

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has begged the people of Kaduna state not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming elections billed in 2023.

El-Rufai argued that if voted PDP would drag Nigeria to the problems of yesterday.

He said the people should rally round and vote for the person he would anoint as the state Governor in 2023. The outspoken Governor advised the Kaduna people to trust him in his choice for them.

He alleged that if not for the recalcitrant attitude of former Senators Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, development in Kaduna state would have surpassed the feat achieved by his administration which Kaduna people are now celebrating.

He singled out the just completed ultra modern Kawo bridge, saying credit should not be given to him alone but also to the lawmakers who assured the project had legislative backing ,and also to the people of Kaduna State who supported his administration.

According to him, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi’s action had retarded growth and development in the state ,pointing out that come 2023 ,people should be wary of who they vote to avoid bringing in elements that are enemies of Kaduna state who should be cursed.

” May Almighty Allah ‘s wrath befall them ,” El-Rufai prayed, amidst a thunderous Amen in the Ahmadu Bello Stadium’ Gymnasium Hall where hundreds of people had converged for the launching of the New Finance Function in the state.