By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has advised the faithful of the People’s Democratic Party in the state on the need to deepen the prevailing peace ahead of the 2023 general polls, warning them not to support any divisive aspirant

Emmanuel spoke at the weekend during the inauguration of the national executive committee of Maintain Peace Movement, a political cum pressure group within the People’s Democratic Party.

According to him, peace was sacrosanct to stability and sustainable development, as such the prevailing should be sustained.

He said, “We need peace, unity and brotherhood because without peace there cannot be development, progress and nothing can be done. If we decide that there must be peace, obviously there must be peace.

“The peace we are pursuing today will bring development, investors and money. We are saying no to kidnapping and arm struggle

“Even the politics of 2023 will not divide us. The politics of succession will not divide us. Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom.

“The only party that can sustain peace in Akwa Ibom is PDP. As we go into 2023, politics will gather momentum and don’t open your door to any aspirant who is not preaching peace because without peace there can never be development.”

The deputy governor, Moses Ekpo who chaired the occasion, said the governor has laid a solid peace foundation that the next governor should deepen.

“We want to make it clear that peace is absolutely paramount band necessary for a country that wants move forward and make progress. This state has enjoyed a quantum of peace because God sent Governor Udom Emmanuel to preside over the affairs of the state.

“MPM is a welcome invitation for a quest to sustainable peace in the state. Whoever takes over the leadership come 2023, must be a man endowed with peace. If you are peaceful, you will ensure equity, fairness and justice. And these have been the trademark of this administration”, he said.

Also speaking, national chairman, MPM, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, said the group was prepared to work with the governor to ensure a smooth succession to the next government.

Enoidem, the outgoing National Legal Adviser, PDP stated that the governor has the power to produce his successor and that the group would support him to achieve that aim.

“Your adminstration has made remarkable achievements in all sectors, laid a solid foundation for industrialization. MPM is prepared to work with you to ensure PDP retain power in 2023. The person you choose will be your successor for the peace and development of the state”, he said.