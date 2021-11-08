By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A high-powered delegation of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, on Monday, visited the Ikeja headquarters of the Lagos4Lagos movement, a group within Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, seeking collaboration with the party.

The visit, it was gathered was in continuation of the party’s consultation with critical stakeholders across Nigeria following the success of its recently held national convention.

The delegation led by a Board of Trustee, BOT, member of the party, led by media magnate, Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi visited the Liberty Place, of Lagos4Lagos movement to extend an invitation to the Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran, to join it’s fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Speaking, Dokpesi, who also doubles as the head of Atiku Abubakar campaign organization, acknowledged the years of hard work of Lagos4lagos Movement in Lagos state, saying no political party would ignore the traction Jandor as a brand has garnered over the years.

He added that the time has come for the desired change in Lagos state.

In his reaction, the Lead Visioner of the movement, Adediran, popularly called Jandor, expressed appreciation for the visit and for believing in the ‘Can do Ability’ of the movement.

Jandor told the delegation that political platform is not the problem of the country, but political class, adding that his group would take a critical look at their invite, inform all Lagos4lagos structures across the 245 wards in the state and revert accordingly.

In a related development, the delegation,having indicated interest to join the Lagos4lagos movement were registered and decorated as members of the movement, as a demonstration of their readiness to join forces with Lagos4lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria