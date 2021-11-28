.

The Association for the Promotion of African Studies (APAS) was founded by Professor Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, O.S.A. to promote and encourage research and scholarship on African philosophy, religion, history, culture, social movements, linguistic, literary and artistic expressions, science and technology, and to forge intellectual links and network with scholars, policymakers, and activists in Africa and beyond, will be having her 2022 international conference in Tangaza University College, Nairobi, Kenya with the theme: A Global Dialogue On African Philosophy, Religion And Culture: Prospects For Development.

According to the convener, Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, O.S.A. who is of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Tansian University, the movements of APAS 2022’s conference to Kenya is to spice up research on African issues with the East African unique experience and taste.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the Kenynote Address at the academic gathering will be given by Prof. Apollinaire Chishugi, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research and Extention, Tangaza University College, Kenya, while Dr. Oriare Nyanwath of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, University of Nairobi, Kenya will deliver the Lead Paper.

The conference looks forward to a harvest of thoughts from scholars from different parts of Africa.