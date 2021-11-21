By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

AHEAD of 2022 Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Area Council elections, Yiaga Africa, Friday, tasked youths to participate through contesting and wining the elections.

The charge was made by Programme Manager, Governance and Development, Yiaga Africa, Ibrahim Faruk, at the ‘Run-To-Win’ town hall meeting with young candidates and leadership of political parties, in Abuja.

Faruk said youths in Nigeria are not too young to run, that although President Muhammadu Buhari had already affirmed it in 2018, he however stressed the need for young Nigerians to aim for the top in their various electoral offices they are vying for.

He said: “We are not too young to run, and we affirmed that when President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 signed the not too young to run bill into law. And in 2019 we saw a significant increase in the number of young people who ran for offices.

“We are not just emphasizing young people, we are emphasizing young people with character, competence, integrity and credibility who are running in the area council elections.

“Yiaga Africa wants to see more participation from young people who want to run for offices in any level of government. We are happy with what wee have seen so far, but we want to see more, we also want young people to come out in mass to vote.

“We hope to increase awareness for the 2022 FCT Area Council elections. We know there is a lot of voter apathy when it comes to local government or Area Council elections in the FCT as the case may be.

“Secondly it is how we can increase feasibility for young people who are running for elective offices in the area councils elections especially. Our analysis has shown us that there are about 227 young candidates who are running for either chairmanship or counselor elections in the 2022 FCT Area Councils’ elections.

“This is an opportunity to give them more feasibility. We are also going to look at how can young candidates and political party leaders come together and have a discussion to understand some of the challenges young people who are ruining for offices have and what the parties can do to support them as well.”

Speaking in the same vein, FCT Organising Secretary, Young Progressive Party, YPP, Ifeanyi Lawrence, explained that sensitising young Nigerians before allowing them vie for any electoral office, would prove effective in the future.

“One of the challenges young people have been facing when it comes to politics, is lack of awareness, and lack of communication, because they believe votes don’t count in Nigeria.

“But with non-governmental organisations like Yiaga Africa and my party, we are trying to see how we can change the narrative. We are developing a lot of contents to make young Nigerians see elections and voting count in the forthcoming FCT elections 2022”, Lawrence said.

Other political parties present at the Town Hall meeting including the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, African Democratic Congress, ADC and Allied People’s Movement, APM, and others.