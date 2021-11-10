By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will spend N1.3 billion for funeral grants, Christmas bonus and severance allowances of public officers as contained in the 2022 proposed budget that was presented to the National Assembly for consideration and subsequent approval.

If the National Assembly approves the budget, INEC will also spend the same N1.3 billion in the 2021 budget, which is currently running, just as the provision is under Miscellaneous in the proposed budget of the electoral body for the 2022.

The item which is captured under staff welfare reads: “Welfare package for members and staff of the Commission to cover funeral grants/condolence purse, first 28 days claims on first appointment/transfers, severance allowances of public officers, transport allowances on retirement for career officers, Christmas/ bonus, among others.”

In another line item, N200 million was earmarked as statutory and Electoral Audit of the Commission Account apart from N30 million budgeted for the Audit /Investigation support service.

Same amount was spent on same function in 2021 budget by the Commission.

In the 2022 budget of INEC, N3 billion is for Social Contribution; Utilities General, N77 million; Overhead Cost, N2.4 billion; Materials and Supplies, N97 million.

Maintenance is N107 million; N160 million for fuel; N260 million for Financial Charges; N50 million for staff promotion, while Conduct of Election will take N800 million.

In the budget proposal, N10 million has been earmarked for Crech Maintenance, Monthly Supervision of states offices by National Commissioners and Security Allowances for Public Officers.

N100,000 is Electoral Hazard and other allowances, N11.6 billion.

The N11.6 billion electoral hazard and other allowances is quite different from N600 million life insurance for INEC staff.

The proposed electoral and hazard allowances was said to be 70 percent of consolidated salaries.

