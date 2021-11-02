By Patrick Omorodion

The Lagos SWAN Sports Committee has announced December 3rd as the kickoff date for the 2021 edition of the Lagos SWAN Sports Week.

With the 2020 edition affected by Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant global lockdown, the annual event returns with a bang as sports writers across Lagos are expected to converge on the National Stadium, Surulere to celebrate their week.

Lagos SWAN Sports Committee, Femi Solaja confirmed the date after due consultation with the Executive Committee of the association.

The event will kick-off on Friday, December 3rd while the closing ceremony and Gala Night will be on December 10th.

“We have been working for weeks with the Lagos SWAN Exco to host this year’s edition of the Sports Week, COVID19 denied us last year and we are excited that finally, we are able to move on with our lives and our programmes.

According to Solaja, this year’s edition will be all inclusive with more events included in the weeklong celebration to encourage wider participation.

“We encourage our colleagues to participate in the Sports Week, it’s an opportunity to engage ourselves, solidify our relationship and have fun. It won’t be about football alone, we will be having indoor games.”

“We are looking forward to our veterans participating, the younger generation will learn a lot from them. We have made this announcement early, for our media houses to prepare for the Sports Week,” Solaja said.

This year’s edition of the Sports Week will feature; Football, Table Tennis, Scrabble and Chess.

Registration for the football event and other sports will start on November 3rd and close on November 17th.

Screening exercise will commence on November, 18 to November, 24.

The press conference for the Lagos SWAN Sports Week will be held on November 26th with all proposed sponsors and partners expected to be unveiled.

Vanguard News Nigeria