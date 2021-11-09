By Gabriel Ewepu

THE former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Sunday, promised to do more for Nigeria in serving for the betterment of Nigerians including those in Diaspora.

Anyim stated this after he was honoured with ‘2020 Zik Award in Political Leadership’ of the 26th edition of the highly esteemed Zik Prize in Lagos.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and also 2023 presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, appreciated the organisers and the Advisory Board of the Zik Prize for the honour done him by counting him worthy and qualified for the African most respected Award and also for sustaining the objectives of the Public Research and Analysis Centre (PPRC) for the past 26 years.

He said: “I am delighted to be singled out from amongst African leaders for this great honour and recognition of my legacies in building the Nigeria State.

“May I say that, I am by this recognition, highly motivated to do even more for my country.

“I specially thank the advisory board of the PPRC and the members of the committee for this 26th edition of the Zik Prize.”

Meanwhile, other awardees for different categories were Governors Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State who were honoured with the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance while the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, received the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership and the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh was honoured for the achievements in Public Service.

While former Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, Uke Eke, and Pioneer MD/CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, Uche Orji, honoured with the ‘Professional Excellence’ Award, and also former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, was honoured with ‘Humanitarian Leadership’ Award.