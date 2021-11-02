Two men were on Monday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos, for allegedly abducting and defiling a 16-year-old physically challenged girl.

The police charged Aro Akeem,20; and Babatunde George 27; whose addresses were not given with are defilement, indecent assault and abduction.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct.26 at about 8a.m, at Olayinka Str. Ajara-Topa, Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko said that the defendants abducted the girl between 8 a.m. and 11p.m and forced her to drink dry gin in order to have defiled her.

The defendants, he said, also assaulted the girl, who was deaf and dumb.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137, 261, 172 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The Magistrate ordered that said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Dec.6, for mention.

