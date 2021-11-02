By Davies Iheamnachor

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a nine-year-old boy in Isiokpo clan, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the police arrested two suspects, Chibuzor Amadi and Kenneth Sylvanus, for allegedly killing and severing the head of one Destiny Peter in the area.

READ ALSO: Police rescue 11 kidnapped passengers in Delta

However, Omoni noted that the incident happened on November 12, 2021, revealing that the victim was lured by the suspects to a bush, where he was beheaded and his intestine removed.

Omoni said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He said the remains of Destiny had been deposited in the mortuary, promising that justice would be served in the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria